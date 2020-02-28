The Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Week

With the 42nd running of its world-famous cycling tour, the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Week is almost upon us. Liezel share more on what the week involves as well as details on how to cycle in the RIDE WITH LIEZEL group.



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host



Topic:Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V - the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Week