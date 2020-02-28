SOEs: Failures, accountability and you

South Africans have been faced with and negatively affected by SOE failures, most

recently those of PRASA and Eskom along with the distressing evidence presented at

the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. With the help of the Dullah Omar Institute, we look at

State-Owned Enterprises - their failures, accountability and where you, the public, fit in.

What is the role of SOEs and why do some of them have such a significant impact on the

pockets of South Africans?



SOEs: Failures, accountability and you

Guest: Motlatsi Komote, Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional