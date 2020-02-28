SOEs: Failures, accountability and you

South Africans have been faced with and negatively affected by SOE failures, most
recently those of PRASA and Eskom along with the distressing evidence presented at
the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. With the help of the Dullah Omar Institute, we look at
State-Owned Enterprises - their failures, accountability and where you, the public, fit in.
What is the role of SOEs and why do some of them have such a significant impact on the
pockets of South Africans?
Guest: Motlatsi Komote, Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
First African produced series
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner
Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic:The Travel Bug – CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector
Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?
Liezel and Abongile take a look at how innovation is changing the fitness industry, from apps designed to improve your workout, to suggesting different and new methods to your training schedule. Digital workout and fitness apps have been steadily taking over the fitness business
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker
From the Continent: App for African Farmer
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Prioritising Skills Development
Guest: Gareth Bird, Chief Operating Officer - Skills Development Corporations
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
The Africa Report: the University of Nairobi apologizes for calling student rape victims reckless.
R30 million sportier seized in Zambia as money laundering loot.
Ethiopia skips Washington talks on Nile Dam.
Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Treating psoriasis
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Kenya's Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit