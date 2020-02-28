Homeownership for the ‘not so rich’

The Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) programme is a housing subsidy for first-time homebuyers to assist with purchasing a home. Last year’s budget speech announced that households with an income between R3 501 to R22 000 may qualify for the FLISP subsidy if they meet all the criteria. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to the Head of Marketing at 1Life, Katharine Liese



Guest: Katharine Liese, Head of Marketing at 1Life