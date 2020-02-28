Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?

Liezel and Abongile take a look at how innovation is changing the fitness industry, from apps designed to improve your workout, to suggesting different and new methods to your training schedule. Digital workout and fitness apps have been steadily taking over the fitness business 

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

First African produced series

28 February 2020 6:04 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

First African produced series

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

28 February 2020 5:40 AM

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner

The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

28 February 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?

From the Continent: App for African Farmer

27 February 2020 6:07 AM

From the Continent: App for African Farmer

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Prioritising Skills Development

27 February 2020 5:58 AM

Prioritising Skills Development

Guest: Gareth Bird, Chief Operating Officer - Skills Development Corporations

Budget breakdown

27 February 2020 5:42 AM
the University of Nairobi apologizes for calling student rape victims reckless.

27 February 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

The Africa Report: the University of Nairobi apologizes for calling student rape victims reckless.

R30 million sportier seized in Zambia as money laundering loot.

Ethiopia skips Washington talks on Nile Dam.

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Treating psoriasis

27 February 2020 5:06 AM

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Treating psoriasis

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

Kenya's Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

26 February 2020 6:09 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Kenya's Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

