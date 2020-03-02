New approach to retirement savings

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Matenga - Forum member at Unifam
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
Viewpoint: I chose to be sterilised at age 29
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Today at 21:31
How the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement empowers women
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan. 2 March 2020 8:00 AM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open spac... 2 March 2020 10:53 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
View all Politics
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
New approach to retirement savings

New approach to retirement savings

Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Business Management have come up with and put together a new approach to calculating your retirement savings. The approach is to ask what level of consumption (or lifestyle) an individual can afford now and still save enough to maintain this lifestyle up to and during retirement. Roux says their approach wants to help mitigate the negative effects of decisions focused more on the short-term requirement to forfeit funds than on the long-term benefit of receiving funds during retirement.

Topic: New approach to retirement savings

Guest: Elze-Mari Roux, Department of Management - Stellenbosch University



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa

2 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum calls on StartUps to join

2 March 2020 5:04 AM

Initiate Program looks to give scope to SMME’s, Start Ups and youth a chance to enter into the energy sector. SMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week in May.

Topic: African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum calls on StartUps to join

Guest: Nazlee Fredericks, Head of the Initiate Program

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First African produced series

28 February 2020 6:04 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

First African produced series

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

28 February 2020 5:40 AM

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

28 February 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?

28 February 2020 5:07 AM

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?

Liezel and Abongile take a look at how innovation is changing the fitness industry, from apps designed to improve your workout, to suggesting different and new methods to your training schedule. Digital workout and fitness apps have been steadily taking over the fitness business 

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: App for African Farmer

27 February 2020 6:07 AM

From the Continent: App for African Farmer

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prioritising Skills Development

27 February 2020 5:58 AM

Prioritising Skills Development

Guest: Gareth Bird, Chief Operating Officer - Skills Development Corporations

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget breakdown

27 February 2020 5:42 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

Local Politics

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest

2 March 2020 6:16 PM

Mbalula in 'shock' after EC bus crash claims at least 25 lives

2 March 2020 6:08 PM

NCID warns coronavirus stereotyping may cause panic, confusion

2 March 2020 5:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA