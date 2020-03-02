Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Business Management have come up with and put together a new approach to calculating your retirement savings. The approach is to ask what level of consumption (or lifestyle) an individual can afford now and still save enough to maintain this lifestyle up to and during retirement. Roux says their approach wants to help mitigate the negative effects of decisions focused more on the short-term requirement to forfeit funds than on the long-term benefit of receiving funds during retirement.
Topic: New approach to retirement savings
Guest: Elze-Mari Roux, Department of Management - Stellenbosch University
Topic: From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Initiate Program looks to give scope to SMME’s, Start Ups and youth a chance to enter into the energy sector. SMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week in May.
Topic: African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum calls on StartUps to join
Guest: Nazlee Fredericks, Head of the Initiate Program
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
First African produced series
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner
Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic:The Travel Bug – CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector
Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness tech: Training fitness apps or the gym?
Liezel and Abongile take a look at how innovation is changing the fitness industry, from apps designed to improve your workout, to suggesting different and new methods to your training schedule. Digital workout and fitness apps have been steadily taking over the fitness business
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker
From the Continent: App for African Farmer
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Prioritising Skills Development
Guest: Gareth Bird, Chief Operating Officer - Skills Development Corporations