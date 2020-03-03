What is debt review and when does it apply to me?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
The Hout Bay Music Project appeals for more support
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leanne Dollman
Today at 15:20
Still a role for flu vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 15:50
Rosamund Lupton on her new book 'Three Hours'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosamund Lupton - Author
Today at 16:10
Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Lord's Taverners touch down in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Andrew
Today at 16:55
Zoe Incubation Center in Delft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pastor Charles George
Today at 17:05
Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court
Today at 17:20
The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
The Ocean View ladies Cycling Squad take part in Cape Town Cycle race 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mastoera Esterhuizen - Communities Wellness Solutions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to media' South African Amy Pittaway, a teacher in Wuhan speaks to Kieno Kammies about the latest information regarding repatriation plans. 3 March 2020 11:54 AM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
Insurance cover for big events only triggered by govt travel ban or warning Amid COVID-19 concerns, events cannot be cancelled through fear of a gathering as it will not trigger policy into paying a claim. 3 March 2020 8:08 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week. 2 March 2020 7:39 PM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo, on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
What is debt review and when does it apply to me?

What is debt review and when does it apply to me?

The National Credit Act makes provision for those struggling to make repayments, by offering a process known as Debt Review.

Topic: What is debt review and when does it apply to me?

Guest: Carla Oberholzer, Debt Review and PRO - Debtsafe



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa

3 March 2020 6:02 AM

Topic: From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The future of tech in the classroom

3 March 2020 5:36 AM

Education experts have reiterated the urgent need for students to be equipped with skills such as Robotics, coding and 4th IR technologies if they are to cope with the economy of the future, and the President’s recent SONA address gave an encouraging indication that resources are to be committed to the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) curricula in SA schools.

Topic: The future of tech in the classroom

Guest: John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools

Half a dozen African countries now confirmed cases of coronavirus

3 March 2020 5:25 AM

The Africa Report: Half a dozen African countries now confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Mozambique authorities investigate beheadings in Cabo Delgado.

Algerian protest leader acquitted of undermining the state

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa

2 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

New approach to retirement savings

2 March 2020 5:40 AM

Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Business Management have come up with and put together a new approach to calculating your retirement savings. The approach is to ask what level of consumption (or lifestyle) an individual can afford now and still save enough to maintain this lifestyle up to and during retirement. Roux says their approach wants to help mitigate the negative effects of decisions focused more on the short-term requirement to forfeit funds than on the long-term benefit of receiving funds during retirement.

Topic: New approach to retirement savings

Guest: Elze-Mari Roux, Department of Management - Stellenbosch University

African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum calls on StartUps to join

2 March 2020 5:04 AM

Initiate Program looks to give scope to SMME’s, Start Ups and youth a chance to enter into the energy sector. SMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week in May.

Topic: African Utility Week’s Initiate! Forum calls on StartUps to join

Guest: Nazlee Fredericks, Head of the Initiate Program

First African produced series

28 February 2020 6:04 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

First African produced series

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

28 February 2020 5:40 AM

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner

The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

28 February 2020 5:29 AM

Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:The Travel Bug –  CoronaVirus crippling the tourism sector

Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?

Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month

Business

[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again

Business

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

Opinion Local Lifestyle

[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA

Local

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President David Mabuza's answers questions in Parliament

3 March 2020 2:37 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses Sanef

3 March 2020 2:32 PM

WC Social Development Dept ready to help stranded foreign nationals

3 March 2020 2:26 PM

