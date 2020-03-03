The Africa Report: Half a dozen African countries now confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Mozambique authorities investigate beheadings in Cabo Delgado.
Algerian protest leader acquitted of undermining the state
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Topic: From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Education experts have reiterated the urgent need for students to be equipped with skills such as Robotics, coding and 4th IR technologies if they are to cope with the economy of the future, and the President’s recent SONA address gave an encouraging indication that resources are to be committed to the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) curricula in SA schools.
Guest: John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
The National Credit Act makes provision for those struggling to make repayments, by offering a process known as Debt Review.
Guest: Carla Oberholzer, Debt Review and PRO - Debtsafe
Topic: From the Continent: The new frontier in traveling Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Business Management have come up with and put together a new approach to calculating your retirement savings. The approach is to ask what level of consumption (or lifestyle) an individual can afford now and still save enough to maintain this lifestyle up to and during retirement. Roux says their approach wants to help mitigate the negative effects of decisions focused more on the short-term requirement to forfeit funds than on the long-term benefit of receiving funds during retirement.
Guest: Elze-Mari Roux, Department of Management - Stellenbosch University
Initiate Program looks to give scope to SMME’s, Start Ups and youth a chance to enter into the energy sector. SMMEs and students who believe they have what it takes in the sphere of innovative tech or service solutions for the energy and power sectors, can apply online to be part of Initiate! at African Utility Week in May.
Guest: Nazlee Fredericks, Head of the Initiate Program
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
First African produced series
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - how this budget will impact your pocket
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate Specialist Financial Planner
Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Lanseria airport in Gauteng has canceled all Mango flights – what does that mean for your domestic travel?