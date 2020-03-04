Africa News update with JJ Cornish

Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Business Management have come up with and put together a new approach to calculating your retirement savings. The approach is to ask what level of consumption (or lifestyle) an individual can afford now and still save enough to maintain this lifestyle up to and during retirement. Roux says their approach wants to help mitigate the negative effects of decisions focused more on the short-term requirement to forfeit funds than on the long-term benefit of receiving funds during retirement.



Topic: New approach to retirement savings



Guest: Elze-Mari Roux, Department of Management - Stellenbosch University

