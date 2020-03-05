Guest Sokhu Sibiya : the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged
Guest : Jean-Jacques
Special forces Egyptian soldier who turns jihadi is executed.
Kenya asks MPs whose trip was cancelled by coronavirus to pay back the money.
Graca Machel becomes Forbes cover for 50 most powerful African women.
À la semaine prochain
Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba General Practitioner
Guest : Lulu Krugel
There’s only one thing on everyone’s lips – Coronavirus. This mystery disease is
beginning to rapidly spread across the planet, with no end in sight. 12 hours ago, at 4pm
yesterday,
Guest : Ruvimbo Gatirisa
Campus Director
Wethinkcode is a software engineering school that provides anyone between the ages
of 17 & 35 with a 2 year tuition free coding knowledge through a peer to peer learning
environment with no prior coding experience and a one year job placement with one of
our cooperate sponsors
Topic: From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Education experts have reiterated the urgent need for students to be equipped with skills such as Robotics, coding and 4th IR technologies if they are to cope with the economy of the future, and the President’s recent SONA address gave an encouraging indication that resources are to be committed to the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) curricula in SA schools.
Topic: The future of tech in the classroom
Guest: John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
The Africa Report: Half a dozen African countries now confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Mozambique authorities investigate beheadings in Cabo Delgado.
Algerian protest leader acquitted of undermining the state
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent