For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work. 5 March 2020 1:26 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue. 5 March 2020 11:56 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19 Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it. 5 March 2020 3:05 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the continent

5 March 2020 6:09 AM

Guest Sokhu Sibiya : the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged

Africa correspondent

5 March 2020 6:01 AM

Guest : Jean-Jacques

Special forces Egyptian soldier who turns jihadi is executed.

Kenya asks MPs whose trip was cancelled by coronavirus to pay back the money.

Graca Machel becomes Forbes cover for 50 most powerful African women.

À la semaine prochain

Healthcare

5 March 2020 5:24 AM

Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba General Practitioner

 

Coronavirus – the impact on global markets

4 March 2020 6:40 AM

Guest :  Lulu Krugel

There’s only one thing on everyone’s lips – Coronavirus. This mystery disease is
beginning to rapidly spread across the planet, with no end in sight. 12 hours ago, at 4pm
yesterday, 

From the Continent with Africa.com

4 March 2020 6:34 AM

Guest: Soku Sibiya African.com Editer

Africa News update with JJ Cornish

4 March 2020 6:21 AM

Guest JJ Cornish

Free coding course

4 March 2020 6:16 AM

Guest : Ruvimbo Gatirisa

Campus Director

Wethinkcode is a software engineering school that provides anyone between the ages
of 17 & 35 with a 2 year tuition free coding knowledge through a peer to peer learning
environment with no prior coding experience and a one year job placement with one of
our cooperate sponsors

 

From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa

3 March 2020 6:02 AM

Topic: From the Continent: 10 Best Shopping Malls and Markets in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

The future of tech in the classroom

3 March 2020 5:36 AM

Education experts have reiterated the urgent need for students to be equipped with skills such as Robotics, coding and 4th IR technologies if they are to cope with the economy of the future, and the President’s recent SONA address gave an encouraging indication that resources are to be committed to the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) curricula in SA schools.

Topic: The future of tech in the classroom

Guest: John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools

[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

Family of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana takes legal action against Post Office

5 March 2020 3:13 PM

Australia beat South Africa to make women's T20 World Cup final

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

