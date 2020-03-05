For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

Education experts have reiterated the urgent need for students to be equipped with skills such as Robotics, coding and 4th IR technologies if they are to cope with the economy of the future, and the President’s recent SONA address gave an encouraging indication that resources are to be committed to the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) curricula in SA schools.



Topic: The future of tech in the classroom



Guest: John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools

