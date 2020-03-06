From the continent

Guest : Tess Faber Travel consultant and founder of Travel BugLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness in
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark's Bryan Biehler.
Guest Sokhu Sibiya : the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged
Guest : Jean-Jacques
Special forces Egyptian soldier who turns jihadi is executed.
Kenya asks MPs whose trip was cancelled by coronavirus to pay back the money.
Graca Machel becomes Forbes cover for 50 most powerful African women.
À la semaine prochain
Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba General Practitioner
Guest : Lulu Krugel
There’s only one thing on everyone’s lips – Coronavirus. This mystery disease is
beginning to rapidly spread across the planet, with no end in sight. 12 hours ago, at 4pm
yesterday,
Guest: Soku Sibiya African.com Editer
Guest JJ Cornish