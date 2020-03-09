Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:20
Coronavirus – what employers need to know
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Shane Johnson
Today at 05:45
Oil Price drops to historic low
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lullu Krugel
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Traditional healers are getting... SABS standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phephsile Maseko - National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Associatio
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Ditching DStv? Maybe.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
Dept of Health on Corona Virus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay, DDG of the Department of Health
Today at 07:20
Prasa v CoCT
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Eskom update with Jan Oberholzer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 10:08
International news- South African;s in Wuhan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Consumer Rights with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Tourism in the age of Corona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:05
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy - Associate Professor and Researcher at UJ's Institute for Intelligence Systems
Today at 11:32
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
AD feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
View all Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight... 9 March 2020 4:27 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

A recent study by In Real Life (IRL) research & insight at Havas has revealed shocking statistics about South African Millennials when it comes to sex. International research suggests Millennials — those aged between 22 and 37 — are having noticeably less sex than generations past, and experts are still struggling to get to grips with social changes which are emerging as a result of modern life. The big question then will be: Is modern life hampering young people’s ability, or even desire, to get into relationships or have sex?

Topic: Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Guest: John Davenport, Chief Creative at Havas Africa



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Dealing with coronavirus and your rights and obligations in the workplace

9 March 2020 7:21 AM

Tertius Wessels,Senior Legal Advisor at Strata G Labour And HR Solutions talks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the rights and obligations of management and staff regarding coronavirus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education

9 March 2020 5:50 AM

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga  Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education 

4 Ways for graduates to gain a competitive advantage in the job market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent

6 March 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya Editor at Africa.com

Erasing the Stigma around Mental Health in Somalia

Or

How Coronavirus has affected Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Travel Bug impact of Coronavirus

6 March 2020 5:59 AM

Guest : Tess Faber Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liezel V – Fitness

6 March 2020 5:28 AM

Guest : Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness in

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:22 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the continent

5 March 2020 6:09 AM

Guest Sokhu Sibiya : the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa correspondent

5 March 2020 6:01 AM

Guest : Jean-Jacques

Special forces Egyptian soldier who turns jihadi is executed.

Kenya asks MPs whose trip was cancelled by coronavirus to pay back the money.

Graca Machel becomes Forbes cover for 50 most powerful African women.

À la semaine prochain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare

5 March 2020 5:24 AM

Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba General Practitioner

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Boeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus

10 March 2020 4:42 AM

Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

9 March 2020 7:47 PM

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

