Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

A recent study by In Real Life (IRL) research & insight at Havas has revealed shocking statistics about South African Millennials when it comes to sex. International research suggests Millennials — those aged between 22 and 37 — are having noticeably less sex than generations past, and experts are still struggling to get to grips with social changes which are emerging as a result of modern life. The big question then will be: Is modern life hampering young people’s ability, or even desire, to get into relationships or have sex?



Topic: Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?



Guest: John Davenport, Chief Creative at Havas Africa