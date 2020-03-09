Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:20
Coronavirus – what employers need to know
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Shane Johnson
Today at 05:45
Oil Price drops to historic low
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lullu Krugel
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Traditional healers are getting... SABS standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phephsile Maseko - National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Associatio
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Ditching DStv? Maybe.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
Dept of Health on Corona Virus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay, DDG of the Department of Health
Today at 07:20
Prasa v CoCT
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Eskom update with Jan Oberholzer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 10:08
International news- South African;s in Wuhan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Consumer Rights with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Tourism in the age of Corona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:05
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy - Associate Professor and Researcher at UJ's Institute for Intelligence Systems
Today at 11:32
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
AD feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
