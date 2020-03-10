From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Understanding the impact of oil price collapse on global market
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Eskom update with Jan Oberholzer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 10:08
Consumer Commission to expected announce new data prices
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Consumer Rights with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Tourism in the age of Corona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:05
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy - Associate Professor and Researcher at UJ's Institute for Intelligence Systems
Today at 11:32
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
AD feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees. 6 March 2020 11:08 AM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

Topic: From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Oil Price drops to historic low

10 March 2020 6:04 AM

Oil prices suffered its biggest fall since the Gulf War in 1991 when American forces
launched airstrikes on Iraqi troops following their invasion of Kuwait recent crash spooked markets that were already freaking out about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and demand for oil.

Oil Price drops to historic low
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Operating Officer - PWC

Coronavirus – what employers need to know

10 March 2020 5:40 AM

Naturally, employers will need to bear in mind various employment and health & safety considerations to manage the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Topic: Coronavirus – what employers need to know

Guest: Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer at Webber Wentzel

Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule

10 March 2020 5:26 AM

Topics: Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule.

Ethiopia rejects ARab League position supporting Egypt on Nile Dam.

ECIOWAS democratic credential in question over Togo election. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

10 March 2020 5:08 AM

A recent study by In Real Life (IRL) research & insight at Havas has revealed shocking statistics about South African Millennials when it comes to sex. International research suggests Millennials — those aged between 22 and 37 — are having noticeably less sex than generations past, and experts are still struggling to get to grips with social changes which are emerging as a result of modern life. The big question then will be: Is modern life hampering young people’s ability, or even desire, to get into relationships or have sex?

Topic: Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Guest: John Davenport, Chief Creative at Havas Africa

Dealing with coronavirus and your rights and obligations in the workplace

9 March 2020 7:21 AM

Tertius Wessels,Senior Legal Advisor at Strata G Labour And HR Solutions talks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the rights and obligations of management and staff regarding coronavirus.

Education

9 March 2020 5:50 AM

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga  Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education 

4 Ways for graduates to gain a competitive advantage in the job market

From the Continent

6 March 2020 6:11 AM

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya Editor at Africa.com

Erasing the Stigma around Mental Health in Somalia

Or

How Coronavirus has affected Africa

The Travel Bug impact of Coronavirus

6 March 2020 5:59 AM

Guest : Tess Faber Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug

Liezel V – Fitness

6 March 2020 5:28 AM

Guest : Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness in

