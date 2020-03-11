Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support. 

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Esports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tramayne Monaghan - Head of Innovation and Head of PUBG Mobile in Africa at Tencent Africa
Nick Hall - Advisor and Lawyer in the Digital Entertainment Industry at ...
Nicholas Holden - Co-Founder at African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Vodacom Group CEO explains the dropping of data prices from 1 April 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Vodacom Group CEO
Today at 10:08
Corona Virus vs the Gig Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How happy are we as South Africans-the latest Happiness Index gives us the answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling - Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:45
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:05
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
We profile Multi-Instrumentalist Reinhardt Buhr
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities.
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness...
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality.
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight...
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue.
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?' Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.
Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support

Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support

Topics: The EU is formulating a new policy towards Africa.

Burkina Faso gets double whammy bad news.

Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

11 March 2020 5:59 AM

Topic: From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

11 March 2020 5:37 AM

HIV-positive people and those with tuberculosis who are not on treatment will be at higher risk of worse outcomes if they contract the coronavirus, says Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International.

Topic: Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

Guest: Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive Director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International

Top trends that will shape the insurance sector in the next decade

11 March 2020 5:07 AM

When it comes to the impact of technology, the financial services sector is always uncertain, including insurance, which for the longest time remained trapped in outdated product development and delivery models. So how will insurance change over the next 10 years?

Topic: Top trends that will shape the insurance sector in the next decade

Guest: Carl Moodley, Chief Underwriting & Claims Officer for GENRIC Insurance Company

From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

10 March 2020 6:09 AM

Topic: From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Oil Price drops to historic low

10 March 2020 6:04 AM

Oil prices suffered its biggest fall since the Gulf War in 1991 when American forces
launched airstrikes on Iraqi troops following their invasion of Kuwait recent crash spooked markets that were already freaking out about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and demand for oil.

Oil Price drops to historic low
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Operating Officer - PWC

Coronavirus – what employers need to know

10 March 2020 5:40 AM

Naturally, employers will need to bear in mind various employment and health & safety considerations to manage the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Topic: Coronavirus – what employers need to know

Guest: Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer at Webber Wentzel

Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule

10 March 2020 5:26 AM

Topics: Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule.

Ethiopia rejects ARab League position supporting Egypt on Nile Dam.

ECIOWAS democratic credential in question over Togo election. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

10 March 2020 5:08 AM

A recent study by In Real Life (IRL) research & insight at Havas has revealed shocking statistics about South African Millennials when it comes to sex. International research suggests Millennials — those aged between 22 and 37 — are having noticeably less sex than generations past, and experts are still struggling to get to grips with social changes which are emerging as a result of modern life. The big question then will be: Is modern life hampering young people’s ability, or even desire, to get into relationships or have sex?

Topic: Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?

Guest: John Davenport, Chief Creative at Havas Africa

Dealing with coronavirus and your rights and obligations in the workplace

9 March 2020 7:21 AM

Tertius Wessels,Senior Legal Advisor at Strata G Labour And HR Solutions talks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the rights and obligations of management and staff regarding coronavirus.

