Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
AUDIO: Weinstein conviction
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
SAA business rescue plan targets jobs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission: The capture of PRASA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Local business expecting to take a hit from COVID19 aftermath
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phillip Krawitz - Chairman of Cape Union Mart
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Century City Convention Centre and Hotels hit hard by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Knoetze - CEO of Century City Convention Centre Business Precinct
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Herd mentality & panic buying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
We talk parenting with stand up comedian Nik Rabinowitz
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian at ...
Today at 11:32
UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wesley Doorsamy
Today at 11:45
6 Pocket sized tech devices to help you ward off threats and keep you safe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight. 11 March 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

Today the Doc talks about antihistamines and the purpose it serves in treating your sinusitis. However, sometimes it’s not effective. But why?

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19

12 March 2020 5:29 AM

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19. 

Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence. 

FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

11 March 2020 5:59 AM

Topic: From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

11 March 2020 5:37 AM

HIV-positive people and those with tuberculosis who are not on treatment will be at higher risk of worse outcomes if they contract the coronavirus, says Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International.

Topic: Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

Guest: Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive Director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support

11 March 2020 5:29 AM

Topics: The EU is formulating a new policy towards Africa.

Burkina Faso gets double whammy bad news.

Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top trends that will shape the insurance sector in the next decade

11 March 2020 5:07 AM

When it comes to the impact of technology, the financial services sector is always uncertain, including insurance, which for the longest time remained trapped in outdated product development and delivery models. So how will insurance change over the next 10 years?

Topic: Top trends that will shape the insurance sector in the next decade

Guest: Carl Moodley, Chief Underwriting & Claims Officer for GENRIC Insurance Company

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

10 March 2020 6:09 AM

Topic: From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oil Price drops to historic low

10 March 2020 6:04 AM

Oil prices suffered its biggest fall since the Gulf War in 1991 when American forces
launched airstrikes on Iraqi troops following their invasion of Kuwait recent crash spooked markets that were already freaking out about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and demand for oil.

Oil Price drops to historic low
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Operating Officer - PWC

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus – what employers need to know

10 March 2020 5:40 AM

Naturally, employers will need to bear in mind various employment and health & safety considerations to manage the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Topic: Coronavirus – what employers need to know

Guest: Shane Johnson, Professional Support Lawyer at Webber Wentzel

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule

10 March 2020 5:26 AM

Topics: Assassination bid on Sudan prime minister illustrates fragility of transition to civilian rule.

Ethiopia rejects ARab League position supporting Egypt on Nile Dam.

ECIOWAS democratic credential in question over Togo election. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanders says still in White House fight despite Biden surge

11 March 2020 7:47 PM

8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA

11 March 2020 7:31 PM

Public Protector Mkhwebane suspends senior official over calls for her to resign

11 March 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA