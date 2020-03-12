From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

The spread of the coronavirus around the world is causing panic, as the infection rate and the death toll continues to rise. South Africa now has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, with the Western Cape also confirming its first case. But with all the panic and hysteria around this – much misinformation about the virus is spread via social media and especially online.
Topic: Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation
Guest: Tessa Knight, Research assistant at the Digital Forensic Research Lab
Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19.
Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence.
FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister.
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Today the Doc talks about antihistamines and the purpose it serves in treating your sinusitis. However, sometimes it’s not effective. But why?
Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines
Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner
Topic: From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
HIV-positive people and those with tuberculosis who are not on treatment will be at higher risk of worse outcomes if they contract the coronavirus, says Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International.
Topic: Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk
Guest: Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive Director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International
Topics: The EU is formulating a new policy towards Africa.
Burkina Faso gets double whammy bad news.
Libyan premier comes seeking President Ramaphosa's support.
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
When it comes to the impact of technology, the financial services sector is always uncertain, including insurance, which for the longest time remained trapped in outdated product development and delivery models. So how will insurance change over the next 10 years?
Topic: Top trends that will shape the insurance sector in the next decade
Guest: Carl Moodley, Chief Underwriting & Claims Officer for GENRIC Insurance Company
Topic: From the Continent: How this Kenyan Entrepreneur turns Air into water
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Oil prices suffered its biggest fall since the Gulf War in 1991 when American forces
launched airstrikes on Iraqi troops following their invasion of Kuwait recent crash spooked markets that were already freaking out about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and demand for oil.
Oil Price drops to historic low
Guest: Lullu Krugel, Chief Operating Officer - PWC