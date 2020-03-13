Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Africa Report
Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing
Binge Club
We answer all your Science questions with the Naked Scientist
Naked Scientist Callers and Questions
Naked Scientist Continued
Deutsche Welle-Berlin
The Better Africa Report
Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to get things right
Update onBrendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery
Thomas Harding interview
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN's Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They're too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

How has the Covid-19 virus affected the world of fitness? Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Topic: Friday Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv Radio presenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker



From the Continent: What African countries looking for quick solution on outbreak

13 March 2020 6:23 AM

Topic: From the Continent: 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

13 March 2020 5:41 AM

The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?

Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

13 March 2020 5:30 AM

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.

Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug 

Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

12 March 2020 6:22 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation

12 March 2020 5:37 AM

The spread of the coronavirus around the world is causing panic, as the infection rate and the death toll continues to rise.  South Africa now has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, with the Western Cape also confirming its first case. But with all the panic and hysteria around this – much misinformation about the virus is spread via social media and especially online.

Topic: Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation

Guest: Tessa Knight, Research assistant at the Digital Forensic Research Lab

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19

12 March 2020 5:29 AM

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19. 

Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence. 

FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

12 March 2020 5:08 AM

Today the Doc talks about antihistamines and the purpose it serves in treating your sinusitis. However, sometimes it’s not effective. But why?

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: antihistamines

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

11 March 2020 5:59 AM

Topic: From the Continent: From Burundi's streets to the ballot sheets

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

11 March 2020 5:37 AM

HIV-positive people and those with tuberculosis who are not on treatment will be at higher risk of worse outcomes if they contract the coronavirus, says Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International.

Topic: Coronavirus in SA: HIV-positive people not on treatment and those with TB at high risk

Guest: Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive Director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International

