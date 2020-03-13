Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?
Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.
How has the Covid-19 virus affected the world of fitness? Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?
The spread of the coronavirus around the world is causing panic, as the infection rate and the death toll continues to rise. South Africa now has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, with the Western Cape also confirming its first case. But with all the panic and hysteria around this – much misinformation about the virus is spread via social media and especially online.
Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19.
Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence.
FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister.
Today the Doc talks about antihistamines and the purpose it serves in treating your sinusitis. However, sometimes it’s not effective. But why?
HIV-positive people and those with tuberculosis who are not on treatment will be at higher risk of worse outcomes if they contract the coronavirus, says Dr. Thembisile Xulu, Executive director of Right to Care and managing director of Right to Care International.
