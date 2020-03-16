Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape, says fruit producers' peak irrigation time is largely over, but late varieties and citrus orchards still need water. He says critical irrigation time that can’t be made up, is lost due to load shedding. He says post-harvest irrigation is also under pressure and with large parts of the province still suffering from drought or trying to recover from severe water restrictions, load shedding brings an enormous cost pressure for producers as price takers.
Topic: Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production
Guest: Jannie Strydom, CEO at Agri Western Cape
Topic: From the Continent: From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The world is in a state of panic and hysteria given how this virus is spreading across the Globe. Millions of people are not only vulnerable to the virus from a health perspective – but criminals are seemingly also trying to cash in on the vulnerability. Mimecast is tracking emails of cybercriminals trying to capitalize on the virus by attempting malicious email attacks.
Topic: Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic
Guest: Heino Gevers - Cybersecurity Expert at Mimecast
The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?
Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman
Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.
Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug
Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism
How has the Covid-19 virus affected the world of fitness? Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?
Topic: Friday Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv Radio presenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker
Topic: From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The spread of the coronavirus around the world is causing panic, as the infection rate and the death toll continues to rise. South Africa now has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, with the Western Cape also confirming its first case. But with all the panic and hysteria around this – much misinformation about the virus is spread via social media and especially online.
Topic: Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation
Guest: Tessa Knight, Research assistant at the Digital Forensic Research Lab
Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19.
Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence.
FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister.
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent