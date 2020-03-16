Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coac at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 07:07
Measures to counter coronavirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
SA businesswoman on contracting coronavirus in Germany
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Whitaker
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
How WHO is tackling coronavirus in Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation
Today at 08:21
Table Mountain/Signal Hill fire update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jermaine Carelse - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:05
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Interview - Study: Polar ice caps melting 6 times faster than in 1990s
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Andrew Shepherd
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday De Siena Family pizza
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51 The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 51, the health department confirmed on Sunday. 15 March 2020 11:51 AM
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51 The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51. 15 March 2020 11:33 AM
South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil More than 100 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan arrived in the country on Saturday morning. 14 March 2020 1:09 PM
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape, says fruit producers' peak irrigation time is largely over, but late varieties and citrus orchards still need water. He says critical irrigation time that can’t be made up, is lost due to load shedding. He says post-harvest irrigation is also under pressure and with large parts of the province still suffering from drought or trying to recover from severe water restrictions, load shedding brings an enormous cost pressure for producers as price takers.

Topic: Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production

Guest: Jannie Strydom, CEO at Agri Western Cape



More episodes from Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa

16 March 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic

16 March 2020 5:42 AM

The world is in a state of panic and hysteria given how this virus is spreading across the Globe. Millions of people are not only vulnerable to the virus from a health perspective – but criminals are seemingly also trying to cash in on the vulnerability. Mimecast is tracking emails of cybercriminals trying to capitalize on the virus by attempting malicious email attacks.

Topic: Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic

Guest: Heino Gevers - Cybersecurity Expert at Mimecast

From the Continent: What African countries looking for quick solution on outbreak

13 March 2020 6:23 AM

Topic: From the Continent: 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

13 March 2020 5:41 AM

The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?

Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

13 March 2020 5:30 AM

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.

Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug 

Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

13 March 2020 5:06 AM

How has the Covid-19 virus affected the world of fitness? Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Topic: Friday Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv Radio presenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker

From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

12 March 2020 6:22 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation

12 March 2020 5:37 AM

The spread of the coronavirus around the world is causing panic, as the infection rate and the death toll continues to rise.  South Africa now has 13 confirmed cases of the virus, with the Western Cape also confirming its first case. But with all the panic and hysteria around this – much misinformation about the virus is spread via social media and especially online.

Topic: Coronavirus: Monitoring the spread of misinformation

Guest: Tessa Knight, Research assistant at the Digital Forensic Research Lab

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19

12 March 2020 5:29 AM

Cote d’Ivoire joins list of African countries with confirmed cases of COVID 19. 

Lockerbie bomber Al Megrahi’s family may appeal his life sentence. 

FBI help investigate assassination bid on Sudan Prime Minister. 

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

SA now has 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

15 March 2020 7:42 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa briefs SA on how govt will deal coronavirus cases

15 March 2020 7:39 PM

Ramaphosa to address the nation on curbing spread of coronavirus at 18:00

15 March 2020 4:29 PM

