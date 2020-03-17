The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has seen companies and businesses implement drastic measures to mitigate the impact. But according to Steyn McDowall, executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services, more than half of companies around the world do not have effective business continuity plans in place to combat an infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19.
Topic: The financial impact of covid-19 on business
Guest: Steyn McDowall, Executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Africa Report Stories: Other African countries taking drastic measures to ward of COVID 19.
The irony of coronavirus creates illegal European migrants in Africa.
Italian And Canadian captives in Burkina Faso were freed.
Topic: From the Continent: From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa
Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
The world is in a state of panic and hysteria given how this virus is spreading across the Globe. Millions of people are not only vulnerable to the virus from a health perspective – but criminals are seemingly also trying to cash in on the vulnerability. Mimecast is tracking emails of cybercriminals trying to capitalize on the virus by attempting malicious email attacks.
Topic: Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic
Guest: Heino Gevers - Cybersecurity Expert at Mimecast
Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape, says fruit producers' peak irrigation time is largely over, but late varieties and citrus orchards still need water. He says critical irrigation time that can’t be made up, is lost due to load shedding. He says post-harvest irrigation is also under pressure and with large parts of the province still suffering from drought or trying to recover from severe water restrictions, load shedding brings an enormous cost pressure for producers as price takers.
Topic: Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production
Guest: Jannie Strydom, CEO at Agri Western Cape
Topic: From the Continent:
The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?
Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times
Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman
Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.
Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug
Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism
How has the Covid-19 virus affected the world of fitness? Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?
Topic: Friday Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Tv Radio presenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker
Topic: From the Continent: Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens
