The financial impact of covid-19 on business

The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?



Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times



Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman

arrow_forward