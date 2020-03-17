Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Potential impact of coronavirus on local business with Cape Chamber of Commerce
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:08
Public Transport in the age of Corona
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National consumer commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Yumnah Aysen-Millenial Life Coach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness-How Corona could shape the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
When is a domestic flight "essential"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
View all Local
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Intoducing the 'My Corona' elbow greeting with Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

This weekend’s Cape Town carnival has been cancelled, so too is the upcoming Cape Town Jazz Festival as well as other music concerts and festivals. While everyone is in the same boat, in so far as the impact of Covid-19 is concerned, organisations that fail to deal with its implications effectively and that do not maintain public and stakeholder trust, are likely to suffer significant adverse and longer-term consequences to their businesses.

Topic: Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

Guest: Pooja Dela, Litigator at Weber Wentzel



More episodes from Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele

The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive

17 March 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other African countries taking drastic measures to ward of COVID 19

17 March 2020 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Africa Report Stories: Other African countries taking drastic measures to ward of COVID 19.

The irony of coronavirus creates illegal European migrants in Africa.

Italian And Canadian captives in Burkina Faso were freed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The financial impact of covid-19 on business

17 March 2020 5:03 AM

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has seen companies and businesses implement drastic measures to mitigate the impact.  But according to Steyn McDowall, executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services, more than half of companies around the world do not have effective business continuity plans in place to combat an infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19.

Topic: The financial impact of covid-19 on business

Guest: Steyn McDowall, Executive director of business and specialist insurance at Indwe Risk Services

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa

16 March 2020 6:06 AM

Topic: From the Continent: From The Continent: Inevitable company in Africa

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic

16 March 2020 5:42 AM

The world is in a state of panic and hysteria given how this virus is spreading across the Globe. Millions of people are not only vulnerable to the virus from a health perspective – but criminals are seemingly also trying to cash in on the vulnerability. Mimecast is tracking emails of cybercriminals trying to capitalize on the virus by attempting malicious email attacks.

Topic: Cybercriminals cash in on Covid-19 panic

Guest: Heino Gevers - Cybersecurity Expert at Mimecast

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production

16 March 2020 5:06 AM

Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape, says fruit producers' peak irrigation time is largely over, but late varieties and citrus orchards still need water. He says critical irrigation time that can’t be made up, is lost due to load shedding. He says post-harvest irrigation is also under pressure and with large parts of the province still suffering from drought or trying to recover from severe water restrictions, load shedding brings an enormous cost pressure for producers as price takers.

Topic: Stage 4 load shedding comes at the worst time for Western Cape Agriculture production

Guest: Jannie Strydom, CEO at Agri Western Cape

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

From the Continent: What African countries looking for quick solution on outbreak

13 March 2020 6:23 AM

Topic: From the Continent: 

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

13 March 2020 5:41 AM

The financial markets have reeled with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, then there was a threat of an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, sending worldwide stock markets on a downward spiral. We have seen some of the biggest falls in the US since the 2008 financial crisis. If the experts are fearful, how does this impact on us as investors and what should we be doing?

Topic: Money Matters with Sylvia Walker - Investing in turbulent times

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. Speaker, Financial Planner and Author of the book - Smart Woman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

13 March 2020 5:30 AM

Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism. Cancellations and how it’s impacting on the work she does.

Guest: Tess Faber, a principal Travel Consultant and Director and Founder of Travel Bug 

Topic: Impact the coronavirus is having on the world of travel and tourism

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEO] Intoducing the 'My Corona' elbow greeting with Cyril Ramaphosa

Lifestyle Entertainment

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to COVID-19

17 March 2020 7:26 AM

Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demand

17 March 2020 5:56 AM

UN Security Council halts meetings due to coronavirus epidemic

17 March 2020 5:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA