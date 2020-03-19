Cashless is King with Ukheshe

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to healthy donors in the province to please continue donating blood as stocks d... 19 March 2020 4:09 PM
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert expla... 19 March 2020 1:48 PM
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home. 19 March 2020 1:18 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
How business schools are coping during the Coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February. 19 March 2020 6:42 PM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Abongile Nzelenzele
Cashless is King with Ukheshe

Cashless is King with Ukheshe

21st century banking has resulted in an unprecedented shift in behavior when it comes to the handling of our money. Digital banking has redefined the relationship people have with money, as we tend to carry less cash and use cards to pay instead.

Topic: Cashless is King with Ukheshe

Guest: Clayton Hayward, Co-founder and managing director, Ukheshe



From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

19 March 2020 6:03 AM

Topic: From the Continent: There is hope for Libya

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

19 March 2020 5:44 AM

Worldwide, the so-called MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conference & Events) industry is worth about a trillion dollars – but it’s running scared in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought many major events in South Africa and the world to a shuddering halt.  But a local start-up believes there’s still a way for people to host events and reach their audiences. 

Topic: Coronavirus: Don’t Cancel Your Events, Make Them Virtual

Guest: Mike Lysko, CEO and founder of Flock Eventing Platform

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

19 March 2020 5:25 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

COVID19 could overwhelm strained health systems in Sub Saharan Africa, warns WHO

Suspected coronavirus sufferer was beaten to death in Kenya

Alassane Ouattara sets an example to West Africa 

Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

19 March 2020 5:08 AM

Coronavirus is the obvious focus at the moment from a health and safety perspective. But as we approach winter, the common cold and flu will also be doing the rounds.  And given the Covid-19 outbreak, is it advisable that you also get a flu shot this winter? Especially those with compromised immune systems, like the elderly, diabetics and cancer patients…

Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: the common cold and flu during winter

Guest: Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner

From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

18 March 2020 6:04 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Settling debts the African way

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Small Business can mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19

18 March 2020 5:46 AM

Small businesses are vital economic engines, the mainstay of our economy and the future of job creation.  According to stats from the National Small Business Chamber, more than two-thirds of the working force work in a small business today. 

Topic: Small Business can mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19

Guest: Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber

Chad to pay for $100-mllion debts to Angola in cattle

18 March 2020 5:33 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent

Chad to pay for $100-mllion debts to Angola in cattle.

Malawi’s President will not allow cortisones-ordered election re-run.

Chinese billionaires gives COVID19 test kits to every African Country

The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive

17 March 2020 6:05 AM

Topic: From the Continent: The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

17 March 2020 5:43 AM

This weekend’s Cape Town carnival has been cancelled, so too is the upcoming Cape Town Jazz Festival as well as other music concerts and festivals. While everyone is in the same boat, in so far as the impact of Covid-19 is concerned, organisations that fail to deal with its implications effectively and that do not maintain public and stakeholder trust, are likely to suffer significant adverse and longer-term consequences to their businesses.

Topic: Covid-19: flagging significant commercial & legal issues

Guest: Pooja Dela, Litigator at Weber Wentzel

[BREAKING NEWS] Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

Business

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 150

Local

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus: Trump

19 March 2020 8:51 PM

UK 'can turn tide' of virus spread 'within 12 weeks': PM

19 March 2020 8:43 PM

NCOP members to educate Gauteng residents about COVID-19 pandemic

19 March 2020 8:32 PM

