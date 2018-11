The Politcal Desk

7 November 2018 7:28 AM

With Haniff Hoosen, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs. It was a busy day in Parliament yesterday, with a scuffle between political parties during the President’s QnA session, to the President admitting to son working with Bosasa. Then there was Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba who appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs – but manage to dodge critical questions put before him. Was he protected by the Chairperson, Mr. Hlomani Chauke, who was our guest yesterday?