The Political Desk

8 November 2018 7:01 AM

With Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary Cosac Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is facing court action, in a bid to stop him from forcing occupiers of land under the Ingonyama Trust to pay rent.The Ingonyama Trust and its board have allegedly begun cancelling permission-to-occupy agreements, forcing residents to enter into 40-year lease agreements