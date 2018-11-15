The Political Desk

With Michael Morris, spokesperson of the SA Institute for Race Relations. Parliament’s Joint Constitutional Review Committee is set to adopt a report today that recommends that the wording of Section 25 of the Constitution to be changed to allow for expropriation without compensation. But the SA Institute for Race Relations says the review committee’s work has been characterized by several procedural flaws.    

16 November 2018 7:45 AM
14 November 2018 7:08 AM
13 November 2018 7:02 AM
12 November 2018 8:12 AM
9 November 2018 7:02 AM
8 November 2018 7:01 AM
7 November 2018 7:28 AM
6 November 2018 8:32 AM
5 November 2018 8:33 AM
