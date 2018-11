The Political Desk

26 November 2018 7:09 AM

With Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor and sits in the Management Committee of SANEF If you think words are just words with no consequences, think again. The other week, EFF leader, Julius Malema made insulting remarks towards journalists, saying they need to be dealt with. Since Malema's comments it has seen some of the journalists physically accosted and abused on social media.