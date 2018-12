The Political desk.

6 December 2018 7:10 AM

Guest: Anton Van Der Bijl / Head of Legal Department, Solidarity. At the Equality Court this morning, Minister Jeff Radebe stands accused of racial discrimination for refusing to promote magistrate Martin Kroukamp to the post of a senior magistrate at Alberton Magistrate's Court in 2011, when he was Justice & Correctional Services Minister. Solidarity argues that it was unfair discrimination based on his gender and race that Kroukamp was allegedly overlooked for a promotion by Jeff Radebe.