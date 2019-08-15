Argentina’s economy is in a state of economic paralysis.
The country is currently suffering a recession and an inflation rate of 55%, and the Peso currency took a plunge on Monday ahead of a re-election bid.
Some say the crisis could be a warning for South Africa.
Former Democratic Alliance leader and ambassador to Argentina highlights lessons that can be learned in the South African context.
Take a listen.
The Political Desk
