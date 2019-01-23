The inauguration of Felix Tshisekedi as president of the DRC is postponed and likely to happen later this week....EU& AU says they willing to work with new President.... Ethiopia has been the darling of the international community, yet millions of people remain without a home. The UN's Migration organization says more than 2 million Ethiopians remains homeless due to internal conflict.
The Africa Report
