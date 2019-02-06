The Africa Report

It seems the Egyptian President wants to stay a little bit longer in power. New Constitutional proposals could allow Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to stay in power until 2034. Kenyan authorities are once again threatening to shut/close down the Dadaab refugee camp following the recent terror bomb attack in Nairobi.
