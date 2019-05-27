Botswana’s Ian Khama has announced he was leaving BDP after reports that his relationship with his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has broken down. Kenya’s High Court has upheld laws that criminalize gay sex, declining to join the handful of nations that have recently abolished a prohibition imposed by Britain during the colonial era
The Africa Report
|
24 May 2019 8:01 AM
|
23 May 2019 8:02 AM
|
22 May 2019 8:02 AM
|
21 May 2019 8:02 AM
|
20 May 2019 8:01 AM
|
17 May 2019 8:06 AM
|
16 May 2019 8:00 AM
|
15 May 2019 8:00 AM
|
14 May 2019 7:59 AM