Ethiopia faces a showdown over a push for a new independent region for the Sidama ethnic group.
Boeing announces a 100 Million dollar fund for families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents.
The Africa Report
Ethiopia faces a showdown over a push for a new independent region for the Sidama ethnic group.
|
18 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
17 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
16 July 2019 8:31 AM
|
15 July 2019 8:34 AM
|
12 July 2019 8:03 AM
|
11 July 2019 8:11 AM
|
10 July 2019 8:06 AM
|
9 July 2019 8:14 AM
|
8 July 2019 8:00 AM