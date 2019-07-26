The Africa Report

Sudan military says it has stopped a coup attempt, and has arrested senior officers.

Tunisia mourns the sudden passing of President Essebsi, who is seen as a leading figure in the country's shift to democracy.

25 July 2019 8:02 AM
24 July 2019 8:02 AM
23 July 2019 8:04 AM
22 July 2019 7:59 AM
19 July 2019 8:06 AM
18 July 2019 8:02 AM
17 July 2019 8:13 AM
16 July 2019 8:31 AM
15 July 2019 8:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.

Nationwide rail strike to leave commuters stranded
Nationwide rail strike to leave commuters stranded

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that Metrorail would run a limited service on Friday morning as dozens of employees across the country are expected to embark on a nationwide strike.
Palestinian president says to stop agreements with Israel
Palestinian president says to stop agreements with Israel

The two governments work together on matters ranging from water to security, and withdrawing from agreements could impact security in the occupied West Bank.
