The Africa Report

The Africa Report


Protests in Malawi continue in the dispute over May's elections, as troops are deployed in the country.

In Tibet, Crystal is exploring how farmers are getting access to modern technology.

The Africa Report

The Africa Report

7 August 2019 8:01 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

6 August 2019 8:01 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

2 August 2019 8:01 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

1 August 2019 8:02 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

31 July 2019 8:05 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

30 July 2019 8:00 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

29 July 2019 8:30 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

26 July 2019 8:19 AM
The Africa Report

The Africa Report

25 July 2019 8:02 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson
City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson

Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC

Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us