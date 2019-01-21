Guest: Adam Gilchrist, World View Correspondent The Worldview: A high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean 1). Migrant Drownings (a high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean). 2). Mexico’s Oil Tragedy (an attempted theft has left 73 people dead). 3). The Holocaust Funeral (respects are paid to 6 Jewish victims of the Nazis).
The Worldview: A high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean
