The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The Word View - A Revenge Fire In Japan


The gulf crisis Iran has confirmed it has seized an oil tanker.

Message in a bottle a note & it’s recipient have been found after 50 years.

An open heart for Rory McIlroy fairway pain for the UK’s top golfer.

The World View - Prison For El Chapo

18 July 2019 8:34 AM
The World View - A Missing Oil Tanker

17 July 2019 8:39 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Migrant Crackdown

16 July 2019 8:32 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Controversial Tweets

15 July 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - British Military Action In The Gulf

12 July 2019 8:43 AM
The World View - An Increased Military Presence In The Gulf

11 July 2019 8:34 AM
The World View - The Anglo-American Spat

10 July 2019 8:32 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s anger at Britain

9 July 2019 8:33 AM
The World View - The “inept” President

8 July 2019 8:30 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Doctor found guilty of stealing body parts to be sentenced
Dr James Mwesinga was found guilty of organ theft in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Malema: SACP undermining Mkhwebane by supporting Gordhan
Julius Malema said the EFF would counter any campaign in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan by the SACP.
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
These are the seven most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.
