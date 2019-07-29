The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - A battle for Hong Kong


Brexit and an election two key things appear to be looming in the U.K.

A Colombian hero the youngest winner of the Tour de France in 100 years.

The World View - Shipwrecked In The Mediterranean

26 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Tanker Talks high level diplomacy over Iran’s attitude

25 July 2019 8:29 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 8:42 AM
The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

23 July 2019 8:41 AM
The Word View - A Revenge Fire In Japan

19 July 2019 8:29 AM
The World View - Prison For El Chapo

18 July 2019 8:34 AM
The World View - A Missing Oil Tanker

17 July 2019 8:39 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Migrant Crackdown

16 July 2019 8:32 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s Controversial Tweets

15 July 2019 8:37 AM
EWN Headlines
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations

Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry

In a letter sent to the commission late Sunday night, Montana said that after much reflection former minister Trevor Manuel's submissions in February pushed him to want to testify.

Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies

Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.
