The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - America’s Mass Shootings


Iran has seized another tanker reports of a ship & 7 crew being taken.

The flying Frenchman the 1st person to hover board over the English channel.

The World View - The death of a Bin Laden

2 August 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Tanker Exchanges Britain & Iran

1 August 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - The Dubai Princess

31 July 2019 8:55 AM
The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 8:33 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
The World View - Shipwrecked In The Mediterranean

26 July 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - Tanker Talks high level diplomacy over Iran’s attitude

25 July 2019 8:29 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 8:42 AM
The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

23 July 2019 8:41 AM
EWN Headlines
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines

News24 reported about email leaked which show that the president was integral to the fundraising for his campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) leader.

Mkhwebane slates judges over court rulings, says they should be objective
Mkhwebane slates judges over court rulings, says they should be objective

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, an unflinching Mkhwebane was ready to fight detractors and defied calls for her to step down from office.

Tourism Minister allays fears over safety in SA after tourist killed in CT
Tourism Minister allays fears over safety in SA after tourist killed in CT

Last weekend, Ukrainian visitor Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death while hiking at East Fort above Chapman's Peak Drive.
