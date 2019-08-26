The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View - Hong Kong Violence


Brexit wheeling & dealing emanating out of the G7 summit in France.

Crime in space NASA officials are investigating a possible first.

An epic ashes test match as England beat Australia by 1 wicket.

 

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - A Brazilian bus hijacker

21 August 2019 8:38 AM
The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 8:27 AM
The World View - The oil tanker drama

16 August 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - A Downed Syrian Plane

15 August 2019 8:41 AM
The World View - Hong Kong Protests

13 August 2019 8:31 AM
The World View - A Damaging Typhoon

12 August 2019 8:36 AM
The World View

9 August 2019 8:49 AM
EWN Headlines
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him

"We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media."

Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails
Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility

It gives some indication of the priorities for leadership and the plans to ensure that Eskom digs itself out of what's becoming a very deep hole.

