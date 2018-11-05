Why education is the only thing that will increase the quality of entrepreneurial

5 November 2018 7:20 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Mikael Samuelsson Associate Professor at Graduate School of Business. The Graduate School of Business' newly-appointed Associate Professor, Mickael Samuelsson, believes that education is the only thing that will increase the quality of entrepreneurial efforts in South Africa and that there is a need to change the education system to one which focuses on creating generations of problem-solvers with an "I can do capacity", rather than job seekers.