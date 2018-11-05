The cost of naming and shaming too soon

5 November 2018 7:35 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Linden Burns Md at Plane Talking. In this fast-paced world, where the news is a click away and the latest events are beamed to us via social media in realtime, we often want justice that is as immediate and swift. We saw this in the case of the Dros rapist whose identity was splashed across facebook and twitter before he was even charged or appeared in court. And we are seeing a similar hasty approach in the tragic deaths of scores of people when the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in Indonesia last week.