The Kieno Kammies Show

The ethics of conducting medical research using animals


Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Bert Mohr Director at UCT's Research Animal Facility. Should there be any testing to be done on animals at all? What if the end result is improved medical technology that will improve the lives of people who are suffering? What if it will improve the lives of other animals.

