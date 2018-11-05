Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Bert Mohr Director at UCT's Research Animal Facility. Should there be any testing to be done on animals at all? What if the end result is improved medical technology that will improve the lives of people who are suffering? What if it will improve the lives of other animals.
The ethics of conducting medical research using animals
|
16 November 2018 8:28 AM
|
16 November 2018 8:19 AM
|
16 November 2018 8:00 AM
|
16 November 2018 7:54 AM
|
16 November 2018 7:44 AM
|
16 November 2018 7:21 AM
|
CPUT will officially be launching SA renewable energy technology centre
|
16 November 2018 7:08 AM
|
16 November 2018 6:51 AM
|
Table View Angels Bettering the lives and futures of those in need
|
16 November 2018 6:38 AM
|
Residents fear erratic raccoons may have rabies, police say they are just drunk
|
16 November 2018 6:19 AM