Kieno Kammies speaks to Nezaam Harris, Cell C Managing Executive in Western Cape Region. The City of Cape Town have just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Cell C which could pave the way for the expansion of public access Wi-Fi locations across the city.
CellC and City join hands to expand Wifi range
