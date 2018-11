Startupbootcamp Afritech Demo Day

8 November 2018 6:55 AM

Startupbootcamp AfriTech empowers the top innovative African tech startups, linking them to the fastest-moving corporates on the continent. After taking part in a three-month accelerator programme, they will be showcasing their results on Thursday 9 November. CEO and Co-founder of Startupbootcamp AfriTech, Philip Kiracofe, spoke to Kieno Kammies.