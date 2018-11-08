Bullying at schools can leave victims isolated and withdrawn, with some so badly traumatised that they have even turned to suicide. What is the Western Cape Education Department doing to intervene in cases where such cases are not dealt with adequately by the schools? Kieno Kammies speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications for the WCED.
How does the WCED take on the thorny issue of bullying?
