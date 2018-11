Stellenbosch University launches SA's first centre for food safety

9 November 2018 7:10 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Pieter Gouws Acting director of the Centre for Food Safety. More than 200 people died during the 2017 listeriosis outbreak. Now food-manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has banded together with the University of Stellenbosch to launch the country’s very first Centre for Food Safety, to ensure a disaster of this magnitude does not happen again.