Philippi running second venture incubation programme of 2018

12 November 2018 6:54 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ndileka Zantsi, the Programme Co-ordinator at the Solution Space. The Solution Space Philippi is currently running its second venture incubation programme of 2018 and their demo day is due to take place on 1 December. The difference this time is that they’ve partnered with UCT and GSB alumni who have pledged their support in the form of office furniture, lap tops and mentoring time. In the past they’ve had to rely on angel investors.