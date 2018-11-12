World Antibiotic Awareness Week - Beware of Superbugs

Kieno Kammies speaks to Annemarie Blackmore, Antimicrobial Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics. Amid increased reporting of antibiotic resistance (ABR) worldwide, local health experts have called on South African doctors and the public to in curbing the growing threat of antibiotic resistant superbugs in our country.
