Getting the masses aware that grocery cartons can be reycled

12 November 2018 7:43 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Agripa Munyai Sustainability Manager for Tetra Pak SA Not enough consumers are aware that liquid packaging cartons such as those that contain fruit juices, milk, custard, are in fact recyclable and should not be thrown away, destined for landfills. Mpact Recycling and Tetra Pak SA are rallying consumers and companies to get involved in recycling them.