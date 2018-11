Bread Tags for Wheelchairs continue to make a difference

13 November 2018 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lorna Norris from Bread Tags for Wheelchairs. Are you aware that the loaf of bread that you purchase on the daily could make a difference in someones life? It takes 200 bread bags full of tags that are packed into 10 black bags or 200 kg of tags to bring in enough money to buy one wheelchair - but you can still make a difference.